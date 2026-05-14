NEW DELHI, 13 May: The CBI on Wednesday visited the National Testing Agency (NTA) headquarters to collect documents related to the NEET UG examination, which was cancelled following allegations of paper leak, officials said.

The team also spoke to officials involved in the examination process, they said.

The agency has taken custody of several suspects who were arrested and detained by state police in connection with the paper leak case.

Shubham Khairnar (30), resident of Nandgaon in Nashik district, was sent to CBI transit remand by a local magistrate court there. Nashik police had detained Khairnar on Tuesday following a request from Rajasthan police.

Several suspects who were detained by Rajasthan police were also examined by the CBI in connection with the case, according to officials.

The agency is also examining the groups on a messaging application on which the papers were circulated to several individuals.

The CBI had registered an FIR and formed teams to probe the NEET UG alleged paper leak case, which resulted in the cancellation of the paper held on May 3.

The NEET-UG 2026 was conducted across 551 Indian cities and at 14 overseas centres.

Nearly 23 lakh candidates had registered for the test, which was administered by the NTA at centres across the country.

According to the NTA, information relating to alleged malpractice was received on the evening of May 7, four days after the examination was held. The NTA said the inputs were escalated to central agencies the following morning for “independent verification and necessary action.”

The Rajasthan police’s SOG claimed that a “guess paper” for chemistry, allegedly circulated among students ahead of the examination, had approximately 410 questions, including roughly 120 questions that appeared in the test. (PTI)