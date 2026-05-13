NEW DELHI, 12 May: With rising urbanisation and infrastructure development, India is witnessing an increasing number of bird-window collisions, though there is a lack of data and research on the issue, said a group of conservationists, ecologists and architects on Tuesday.

The country, which has an extraordinary avian diversity and lies at the crossroads of major global migratory flyways, is already witnessing a decrease in bird population, and bird-window collisions could be exacerbating the situation.

The issue was discussed at the first national symposium on bird-window collisions in India which was convened by the Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Tirupati, the Nature Conservation Foundation, Feather Library and the Rainmatter Foundation.

These collisions happen because birds cannot perceive glass as a barrier. While during the day, birds may see reflections of trees or the sky and strike the glass, at night, bright lights can disorient and lure them to death.

In the United States, it is estimated that more than one billion birds die annually from such collisions, but in India, no such national assessment currently exists.

A 2025 study published in the journal Ornis Hungarica documented 35 bird-glass collisions in the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve over a single year. The analysis revealed that the accidents involved 22 species at two locations with two-storeyed buildings.

In a statement, Peeyush Sekhsaria, architect and conservation professional, said that over the years, he had recorded hundreds of bird-window collisions across India.

“About 110 bird species were involved in these accidents and 49 of them were migratory birds,” he added.

Dr VV Robin, associate professor of biology at IISER, said in a statement, “In most of the collision incidents, it has been observed that they take place when migratory birds come down while flying to rest and refuel.”

A collision with a window can cause severe injury and even death. It can cause head trauma, cerebral haemorrhage, fractures and internal bleeding among birds.

Experts suggest that adding film, paint, screens, cords and other materials on the outside of the window can prevent such collisions.

However, in India, there is no demand for such solutions for two reasons: one, there is a lack of awareness about the issue, and two, these materials are often quite expensive.

One way to tackle this is for the government to step in, push bird-friendly building standards and codes, and subsidise the above-mentioned materials. (PTI)