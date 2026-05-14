NEW DELHI, 13 May: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has significantly reduced his convoy size, days after he made an appeal for austerity and urged the citizens to curb the use of fuel-driven vehicles.

The move has prompted several BJP chief ministers to similarly adopt measures and cut their respective vehicle fleets. A downsizing in the prime minister’s convoy was implemented in his recent domestic visits, official sources said.

The reduction was done while maintaining essential security components as per the SPG protocol.

Modi’s convoy size was cut in Gujarat and Assam, immediately after his speech in Hyderabad — during which he suggested an array of austerity measures.

Sources said the prime minister also asked for electric vehicles to be included in his convoy, wherever possible, without making new purchases.

Taking a cue, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed an immediate 50 per cent reduction in the fleet of vehicles accompanying the chief minister and ministers, and urged people to cut fuel consumption and avoid unnecessary gold purchases in view of the prevailing global situation.

Chairing a meeting of the chief secretary, DGP, additional chief secretaries and principal secretaries of all departments, Adityanath appealed to people to adopt the prime minister’s call for austerity measures in a practical manner across the state.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced that he will use a minimum number of vehicles for his convoy and asked his ministerial colleagues to do the same.

He also urged people for increased use of public transport.

“Until the next order, there will be a minimum number of vehicles in my cavalcade from a security perspective, and there will be no vehicle rallies. All ministers will also use a minimum number of vehicles while travelling,” Yadav said.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has also announced limits on official vehicles used by ministers, MLAs and other public representatives. She further urged Delhi residents to adopt carpooling and make greater use of buses and metro services instead of private vehicles in view of the prevailing global energy supply uncertainty.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma similarly directed that his convoy use be minimised and unnecessary vehicles should not be used, especially for security purposes. He also instructed all officials and public representatives, including the chief secretary, to adopt similar practices.

The Maharashtra government has directed all ministers to obtain prior approval from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis before using aircraft for official travel.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat announced that he will travel within Gujarat using trains, state transport buses and public transport instead of helicopters and flights, while also reducing the size of official convoys to save fuel.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi also cancelled his planned trip to the United States, after the prime minister’s appeal for reducing foreign travel.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary has announced that he has personally reduced the number of vehicles he uses by half and will undertake official travel only when necessary.

Bihar’s two other ministers, Leshi Singh and Sheela Mandal, have also announced that they would personally initiate austerity measures.

Amid the crisis in West Asia, Modi on Sunday made a push for austerity while addressing a rally organised by the Telangana BJP in Hyderabad.

The prime minister suggested reducing petrol and diesel consumption, using metro rail services in cities, carpooling, increased use of electric vehicles, utilising railway services for parcel movement and working from home to conserve foreign exchange. (PTI)