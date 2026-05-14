NEW DELHI, 13 May: The CBSE class 12 exam results were declared on Wednesday as a senior official announced that over 85 per cent candidates have cleared the exams this year.

The results show that the overall pass percentage dipped by over three percentage points compared to last year.

Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said that while more than 85 per cent of the students have passed the exams, over 94,000 students scored above 90 per cent marks.

Further, 17,000-plus candidates secured more than 95 per cent score, according to Bhardwaj.

He said over 1.63 lakh students have been placed in the compartment category, marking an increase of nearly two percentage points from last year.

Girls once again outperformed boys in the examinations, recording a pass percentage of more than 88, while for boys, it stood at 82. (PTI)