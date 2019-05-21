Museum road in pathetic condition

ITANAGAR, May 19: The people living on the sides of the road leading to the JN state museum, as well as the residents of Lobi, Senki View and some parts of Mowb-II, have requested the capital complex administration to take steps to repair the road, which is in a pathetic shape and needs immediate repair.

The road had reportedly been repaired only last year, but its condition has worsened in recent days. Raising serious question over the quality of work done by the contractor and lack of supervision by department concerned, the residents urged the administration to look into the matter in public interest.