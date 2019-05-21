CBI turns down request to investigate Ojing Taying murder case

ITANAGAR, May 20: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has turned down the state’s home department’s request to investigate the Ojing Taying murder case, terming it “simple” in nature.

Raising the murder case afresh, the Arunachal Pradesh unit of the North East Human Rights Organization (NEHRO) is now demanding that the state police solve the case within three months.

The NEHRO said the CBI has refused to take up the case, stating that the case is “simple” in nature, whereas the state home department had transferred the case to the premier investigation agency on the recommendation of the DIG, considering “the seriousness of the case.”

The head of the CBI’s Guwahati branch had in a letter – a copy of which was made available to this daily by the NEHRO – to the home department in December last year stated: “The matter has already been taken up with the CBI HQ and the competent authority has expressed inability to take up the case by the CBI as the case is not having any interstate ramification, (and) there is no valid ground for taking up such a simple case by the CBI.”

The NEHRO, which has been pressuring the authority to solve the case, said the home commissioner in his letter to the union personnel & training secretary had requested for a CBI inquiry, stating that “in view of the seriousness of the case and on the recommendation by the director general of police, Arunachal Pradesh, to hand over the case to the CBI, the competent authority has decided to transfer the case to the CBI (from the SIT).”

The NEHRO said the family of the victim was never informed about the rejection of the case by the CBI.

Student leader Taying was brutally attacked by some miscreants in Niti Vihar area here on 10 June, 2017. He succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Guwahati after nine days, on 19 June.

The case was registered at the Itanagar police station under Section 341/326/302/34 IPC, and was handed over to an SIT.

However, the SIT failed to make any headway into the case, leading to the home commissioner seeking a CBI probe.