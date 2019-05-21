World Honeybee Day celebrated

PASIGHAT, May 20: World Honeybee Day was celebrated by the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) here in East Siang district on 20 May, which also marked the conclusion of a weeklong training programme on scientific beekeeping for the farmers and beekeepers of the district.

During the training programme, CHF Dean Dr BN Hazarika encouraged the farmers to “take up beekeeping in a scientific and integrated manner, so as to fulfill the vision of the prime minister to double the farmers’ income by 2022.”

Dr Hazarika briefed the participants on the significance of scientific beekeeping to increase the production and productivity of crops.

He later distributed beehive boxes and certificates to the progressive farmers and other participants.

CHF Plant Protection HoD Dr DB Ahuja briefed the farmers on the significance of World Honey Bee Day and the current scenario of scientific beekeeping in the Northeast.

East Siang KVK Head Dr Mahesh Pathak highlighted the activities carried out in the district to encourage farmers to adopt scientific beekeeping and create awareness about saving honeybees.

The beekeepers, farmers and trainees also expressed their views on scientific beekeeping and how to save honeybees in the prevailing conditions.

Twenty-five progressive farmers and beekeepers from Sille village attended the training programme.