AKDSU complains against DDEE

RAGA, May 22: The All Kamle District Students Union (AKDSU) has requested the education secretary cum SLEC chairman to take necessary action against the deputy director of elementary education (DDEE) for alleged non-compliance of official order for enquiry into alleged misappropriation of Chief Minister Samast Shiksha Yojana (CMSSY).

In a complaint to the education secretary on Tuesday, the AKDSU alleged that DDEE Tani Talom failed to comply with the official order issued on 8 May, directing him to investigate the improper implementation of CMSSY scheme in the Kamle district within seven days.

“Even after 13 days of order issued, the DDEE failed to comply with the order,” the union said and threatened to call phase-wise district bandh from 25 May for ‘delaying the enquiry’.