Family suspects involvement of more people in triple murder

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, May 22: Family of the deceased of the triple murder case here in Upper Subansiri district have alleged the involvement of more people in the murders that took place on 17 May.

On 17 May, accused Boda Motu had allegedly killed his brother Rechu Motu, his sister-in-law Meena Motu, and his wife Juli Motu.

In a complaint to the police here, family members of the deceased informed that the accused and his wife had been living separately for the last three years outside of Daporijo town “due to some misunderstanding and the case was never solved thereafter.”

The family also claimed that the culprit had warned his relatives on several occasions from helping his wife come back to Daporijo, while also warning of dire consequences.

“Despite repeated warnings from the culprit before the incident occurred, someone had helped Juli in returning to Daporijo during election, and the cold-blooded murder occurred as per the threats from the culprit, leading to the loss of three precious lives,” the family said in its complaint.

They appealed to the law enforcing authority to immediately arrest the co-accused involved in the triple-murder case and

award exemplary punishment to all the culprits as per the Indian penal code.

Meanwhile, a case was also registered against some unknown persons, especially fake account holders in Whatsapp and Facebook groups for making communal remarks regarding the murders.

Accordingly, the police informed that one fake account holder, who goes by the name of ‘KINGSMAN’ has been traced, and is suspected to be involved in hurting the sentiments of the bereaved family members.

The social media case has also been transferred to the cyber crime branch in Itanagar for necessary action.

The case regarding the involvement of a co-accused is under investigation, the police added.