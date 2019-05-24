Slain Tirong Aboh retains assembly seat

ITANAGAR, May 23: Tirong Aboh, the National People’s Party (NPP) candidate who was gunned down by suspected NSCN militants, has retained the Khonsa West assembly constituency in Arunachal Pradesh.

Aboh, who was killed along with 10 others at 12 mile area in Tirap district on 21 May, has defeated his lone rival, Phawang Lowang of the BJP, by 1055 votes as per results declared by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday.

This is the first time that the NPP has entered the electoral scene in Arunachal Pradesh, thanks to Aboh, but its win will be short-lived as the ECI will soon announce the mandatory bye-poll for the seat.

Aboh was elected from the constituency in 2014 on the People’s Party of Arunachal ticket.

He was on his way to Khonsa from Dibrugarh, Assam, on the fateful day when suspected Naga militants opened fire on his convoy, comprising four vehicles, and killed him along with his son and nine others. Among the dead were two police personnel, officials said. (PTI)