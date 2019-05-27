CEO submits list of elected MLAs to governor

ITANAGAR, May 26: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Kaling Tayeng met Governor BD Mishra at the Raj Bhavan here on Sunday, and handed over the list of the state’s newly-elected MLAs.

Tayeng along with representatives from the Election Commission of India (ECI) submitted the gazette notification issued by the ECI, containing the names of the members elected to the state legislative assembly. (Raj Bhavan)