APSCW urges SP to properly investigate murder case

ITANAGAR, May 31: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) has urged the Papum Pare superintendent of police (SP) to conduct a “proper” investigation into the Aleb Basumatary murder case.

A team of the APSCW, led by its Chairperson Rahdilu Chai Techi, held a meeting with SP Pranav Tayal in connection with the case at the commission’s office here on Friday.

During the meeting, the APSCW informed the SP that the All Bodo Students’ Union and the Peace Committee of Assam & Arunachal Border met the commission on 27 May and expressed their dissatisfaction over the pace of the investigation into the murder case.

“They sought the APSCW’s intervention to expedite the investigation, in order to deliver justice to the victim and her family,” said the APSCW in a release.

Informing that the SP has assured to conduct proper and impartial investigation into the case, the commission appealed to the people to cooperate with the police in its investigation.