Scammer posing as capital SP’s step-sister arrested

ITANAGAR, May 31: The capital police have arrested one M Kamduk (28) for attempting to cheat a person while posing as a step-sister of Capital SP Tumme Amo.

The SP said the arrest was made after an FIR had been lodged at the Naharlagun police station on Friday by one Nabam Vishnu. According to the FIR, Kamduk called up Vishnu from her mobile phone on 29 May and promised to ensure that Vishnu’s brother-in-law would clear the forthcoming written exam for posts of constable, in exchange for Rs 2 lakhs, with Rs 50,000 as an advance.

She asked Vishnu to meet her at the Bosch servicing centre in Nirjuli. Vishnu along with his wife and brother-in-law went there, and met the woman in the manager’s chamber.

“She introduced herself as the youngest step-sister of Capital SP Tumme Amo, and added that she was very close to the SP’s wife, and that she had been engaged to collect the advance of Rs 50,000,” Amo informed in a release.

However, his suspicions having been aroused, Vishnu called on the SP himself, who advised him to lodge an FIR.

A police team led by the SP, Naharlagun PS OC Inspector M Geyi, L/SI M Yanya and others then arrested Kamduk, who confessed to her crime.

It emerged during interrogation that Kamduk is the daughter of a retired sub-inspector of police. Apparently, she was involved in cheating cases earlier also.

“It is suspected that she has already collected cash from a few more persons,” Amo said.

The SP cautioned people against falling prey to such scammers, “as the police department is known for its fair and transparent recruitment.”

Moreover, the Staff Selection Board will henceforth be conducting recruitments, and the police will be providing only logistic support to the board, Amo said.