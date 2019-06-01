Rijiju replaces Rathore as sports minister

NEW DELHI, May 31: Kiren Rijiju was on Friday appointed as the new union sports minister. He replaced Olympic medallist Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

Along with the independent charge of sports & youth affairs, Rijiju was also named as the MoS for minority affairs.

“My heartfelt gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for reposing faith in me to be a member of his council of ministers. I sincerely thank Amit Shahji along with karyakartas and well-wishers across India,” Rijiju tweeted on Thursday after taking oath.

“For me, leadership is not about power and privilege, it is about responsibility,” he added.

Rathore was not inducted in the list of ministers who took the oath of office and secrecy on the forecourt of the Rashtapati Bhavan on Thursday.

Rijiju, 47, who is the BJP’s face in the Northeast, had served as the MoS for home affairs. (PTI)