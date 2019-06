State karatekas bring laurels

ITANAGAR, Jun 1: The Wado Kai karatekas of Arunachal Pradesh bagged 23 medals, including 11 silver, in the All India Wado Kai Karate Championship, which was held in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, from 24 to 26 May.

The gold medal winners are Dugi Tagar (2 gold), Dora Kamin (1 gold, 1 silver), Ajay Rotom (1 gold, 1 silver), Goken Basar (1 gold, 1 bronze) Tenzin Wangdi Paichulupa (1 gold, 1 bronze), Nabam Tulen (1 gold, 1 bronze), Toko Tada (1 gold), Toko Taib (1 gold), Larbo Sango Weshi (1 gold), Taz Atu (1 gold), Jimmy Namgey Bomyakpa (2 silver), Doyang Dadda (1 silver), Kaku Natung (1 silver), Nyakar Nyorak (1 bronze), Nich Agu (1 bronze) and Tar Tayo (1 bronze), informed Arunachal Pradesh Wado Kai Karate Association.

A total of 16 players from the state participated in the championship, and the team was led by Goken Basar and Dugi Teli as manager and coach, respectively.