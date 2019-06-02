Union seeks speedy inquiry in murder case

ITANAGAR, Jun 1: The All Mengio Students’ Union has requested the capital complex superintendent of police to expedite the investigation into the murder of one Taba Oyum, wife of Taba Payo, a resident of Kullug village in Papum Pare district, and arrest the culprit(s) involved in the crime.

Oyum had been residing near Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Naharlagun. On the night of 22 May, her dead body was found from the car stand in front of the TRIHMS.

In a representation to the SP, the union on Saturday said the victim and her family have been denied justice for long as the culprit involved in the crime is still at large while there has been no breakthrough in the case.

It urged the SP to ensure that the culprit(s) are booked at the earliest and awarded punishment as per the law.