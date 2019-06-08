CM asks HM to take up Ojing Taying murder case on priority

ITANAGAR, Jun 7: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has asked Home Minister Bamang Felix to take up the Ojing Taying murder case on priority, the state unit of the North East Human Rights Organisation (NEHRO) said on Friday.

The NEHRO said the CM issued the direction after a team of the organisation, along with the father of late Taying, called on him at his office here and submitted a memorandum demanding that the case be solved within three months.

Student leader Taying was brutally attacked by some miscreants in Niti Vihar area here on 10 June, 2017. He succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Guwahati after nine days, on 19 June.

Speaking to the media, Ojing’s father, Jeeting Taying, lamented that despite repeated pleas and submission of memorandums, the state government and its machinery have failed to provide justice to the bereaved family.

He said frequent change of the investigating officer (IO) was another reason for the delay in solving the case.

“As per report, more than seven IOs have been changed so far,” said Jeeting.

“This is my fourth meeting with the chief minister. But, every time, I get only assurance. Now I am waiting for the judgment day,” he said, and expressed hope that justice would be delivered this time.

State NEHRO general secretary Buteng Tayeng slammed the state government over its failure to solve the case even after more than two years have passed.

“Today, we have submitted a memorandum to the government, giving it three months’ time. We are hoping that some positive development will come up this time,” he said.

The human rights activist also questioned the government over keeping the family members in the dark about the rejection of the case by the CBI.

The CBI has turned down the state government’s request to conduct a probe into the case, terming it “simple” in nature.

Meanwhile, responding to the NEHRO’s demand, the chief minister gave assurance that a forensic laboratory would be established in the state, the organisation said.