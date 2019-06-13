Climate change adaptation workshop concludes

PASIGHAT, Jun 12: A three- day climate change adaptation workshop organised under the aegis of State Climate Change Cell (SCCC), department of Environment & Forests, GoAP at the College of Horticulture & Forestry, CAU, concluded here on Tuesday.

The workshop was held for district level officers from various line department, as well as training of trainers for institute professors, associate professors and assistant professors from the JNC Pasighat and CAU Pasighat.

The climate change adaptation workshop was conducted under the National Mission on Sustaining Himalayan Ecosystem (NMSHE), with support from DST GoI.

It focussed on identifying the vulnerable sector and making risk assessment training for the district level officers for preparing action plan and in making convergence efforts for preparation of DPR on the basis of priority sectors as per problem analysis.

The workshop was earlier inaugurated by Chief Conservator of Forests Gulab Singh in presence of Dean of College of Horticulture, Pasighat Prof BN Hazarika and Deputy Director (Env) Dohu Robin.

Officers from various line departments, like Agriculture, Animal Husbandry & Vety, Horticulture, Soil & Water Conservation, and Forests & Environment had also taken part in the workshop.