Arunachal’s scribe receives Best NE Journalist Award

ITANAGAR, Jun 13: A journalist from Arunachal Pradesh Prafulla Kaman has been presented the ‘Best Northeast Journalist Award-2019’ in recognition of his contributions in the field of journalism and social service.

The award was conferred on Kaman by a Guwahati based organization called ‘Anuprerona’ in its 5th annual conference cum award giving ceremony at Guwahati (Assam) on Wednesday. The award includes a memento and a certificate.

Kaman is East Siang correspondent of the Arunachal Times and news contributor to All India Radio, regional news unit, Itanagar.

He started his journalism career as a correspondent of the Guwahati based English daily, The Sentinel in 2004, and subsequently worked with a number of media houses in different capacities. Kaman is also associated with various social welfare organizations.

Around fifteen eminent personalities including women were awarded by the organization in recognition of their social welfare activities during the award giving ceremony.