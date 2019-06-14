Army recruitment rally from September

KOHIMA, Jun 13: The Army Recruitment Rally would be held at 58 GTC, Shillong in September 2019 for enrolment of female candidates from north east states. Online registration is mandatory and now after extension of date open till 30 Jun 2019. For online registration login to www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The vacancies are for the post of Soldier General Duty (Women Military Police) (Minimum education qualification is Matric/10th/SSLC or equivalent with 45% marks in aggregate and minimum 33% marks in each subject studied at Matric/10th/SSLC level without mentioned any specific subjects) are also eligible.

CEE will be conducted at nominated venue.

Location, date and time of written test will be intimated at rally site and through admit cards. Last date of online registration is 30 Jun 2019, according to a Kohima-based Defence PRO.