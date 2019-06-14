Pema offers Arunachal as film destination

MUMBAI, Jun 13: Chief Minister Pema Khandu today met representatives of media and entertainment industry that included eminent producers and directors from Bollywood to promote Arunachal as destination for film, television and media.

Speaking here during the event ‘Lights Camera Arunachal’, Chief Minister said Arunachal has everything to offer for filmmaking.

He said state government will extend full cooperation in terms of logistics, transportation and in meeting any needs of the film makers during the course of their filming. He also said Chief Minister’s Office will be directly in touch with the film makers as ‘single point of contact’ to address any of their grievances or issues.

Chief Minister said the purpose of the meeting is to understand the need of the film makers and offer tailor made solution. He said to promote Arunachal Pradesh as a film destination, a film policy for creating a conducive atmosphere for film production is in the pipeline.

CM said availability of local manpower would cut down the cost of film making and also offer employment opportunities to local people.

Stating that state offers congenial and safe atmosphere for filming, Chief Minister welcomed the media and film representatives to visit Arunachal first and see for themselves to assess the feasibility of filming.

The meeting was also attended by Speaker of the Arunachal legislative assembly Passang Dorjee Sona and eminent director Imtiaz Ali among others.