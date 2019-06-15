DC convenes meeting on budget, disaster preparedness

BOMDILA, Jun 14: West Kameng deputy commissioner Sonal Swaroop has invited need-based budget proposals from all the government departments of the district and said that “innovative and factors of genuineness should be the yardsticks for presentation of the budget proposals by the respective departments.”

She was addressing the administrative officers and HoDs of the district during a meeting on innovative budget proposals for West Kameng district which was held here on Friday.

The DC however, informed that proposals for boundary walls how emergent in nature it may be, would not be taken up.

While deliberating on waste management issues, the DC appreciated the Material Recovery Facility (MRF) initiated by the department of tourism at Thembang – the World Heritage village under Dirang circle in the district which was declared as zero waste heritage village.

She said that the MRF is a centre where various bio-degradable and non-degradable objects are brought and segregated by a team of local ladies on daily basis.

During the meeting, a number of proposals were examined and taken up for onward submission to the state government.

Later on the same day, a district disaster prepared-ness and planning meeting was held wherein the concerned departments and authorities dwelt on the preparedness level to deal with any eventuality especially, during the monsoon season. (DIPRO)