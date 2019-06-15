DC reviews disaster preparedness

ZIRO, Jun 14: The Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Chukhu Takar reviewed the disaster preparedness of the district in a review meeting held here on Friday at the office chamber of the Deputy Commissioner.

He asked all the HoDs of the concerned departments to strictly adhere by the disaster guidelines circulated by the department of disaster management.

District Disaster Management Officer Nima Drema explained in detail about the district plan for the disaster management. She requested all the members to keep in readiness all the inventories and equipments in case of any eventualities and disaster. The meeting was attended by all the HoDs and officials of the Disaster Management department. DIPRO