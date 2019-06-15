Graduation mandatory for Group A, B posts

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jun 14: In a major decision, the state government has made it mandatory to have required educational qualification prescribed for the posts of Group A and Group B posts.

The government issued a notification on June 10, fixing the minimum educational qualification of Graduation/Bachelor Degree from a recognised university for appointment to group-A and group B posts either by the direct recruitment or on promotion.

It further temporarily suspended its application of Office Memorandum dated 28.01.2014 as it asked the employees who do not posses required educatio-nal qualification of Bachelor degree to acquire the qua-lification within four years.

“No relaxation or consideration will be done on educational qualification required for promotion/appointment to the posts of Group A or Group B under establishment of Secretariat Administration Department w.e.f 28.05.2019” stated Sadhana Deori Secretary, General Administration.