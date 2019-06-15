World Blood Donors Day celebrated with blood donation camps

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jun 14: The state blood transfusion council (SBTC) in collaboration with Arunachal voluntary blood donors’ organisation (AVBDO) and ‘I Love Arunachal’ celebrated the World Blood Donors Day with the theme “Safe Blood for all” here on Friday.

The volunteers from ITBP, CRPF, School students from Don Bosco School Itanagar, government officers, media person, member secretary of Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Service Authority Buddi Habung, and Capital SDPO Dekio Gumja donated blood voluntarily.

All together 35 units of blood have been collected out of 50 volunteers during the occasion.

The event was also attended by AVBDO Chair-man Ramesh Jikke who has donated blood 54 times till date.

Stressing on importance of blood donation for the state blood bank, the Health Secretary Juhi Mukharjee said, “Only donors can help the government to make blood bank functional”.

She also pointed out that

due to lack of blood, many blood banks of the states are not functional adding that state government is planning to make blood banks functional to provide blood to needy persons.

The health secretary requested everyone to come forward to donate blood. “There is no danger in blood donation. Your one unit blood can save a life and bring happiness in a family” she added.

In Pasighat, AYANG NGO collected 52 units of blood today.

The DC Dr Kinny Singh and SP Prashant Gautam also donated blood during the camp.

AYANG chairperson Aini Taloh, a leading advocate of voluntary blood donation in the country said that volunteers from all walks of life including BRO and IRBn, students took part in the camp.

At Tawang, a blood donation camp was organized by the Environmental Protection Society (NGO) in collaboration with Khadro Drowa Tsangmu District Hospital at old Market in Tawang district to mark the World blood donors day. Hundreds of blood donors have turned up to donate blood. However, only 18 units of blood were collected as per average requirement of blood in the district.

Tawang Blood Bank officer, Dr. Tenzin Gyaltsen gave an awareness talk on blood donation, while DMO Dr. Wangdi Lama encouraged all the blood donors to continue the noble service, DIPRO adds.

The NCC cadets of Rajiv Gandhi Govt. Polytechnic (RGGP), under 1 AP Battalion National Cadet Corps also donated blood on “World Blood Donor Day 2019 on 14 June. The camp was organized under the guidance of ANO Lieutenant Palvinder Singh and training JCO Naib Subedar DK Singh.