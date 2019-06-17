Social service conducted

YAZALI, Jun 16: A mass social service was organized at the community health centre here by the B-Sector Development Committee on Saturday.

The social service was organized to mark anti-malaria month, which is observed by the department of Health and Family Welfare in the month of June every year.

On behalf of the committee, its chairman Bengia Pillia donated a refrigerator, dustbins, grass cutter and tree guard to the CHC.

The committee also took stock of the condition of the hospital. After interacting with medical officer in-charge of the CHC, the committee agreed to support and pursue the grievances of infrastructural gaps.

Meanwhile, officials of the CHC thanked the committee for the noble gesture.