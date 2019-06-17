YAZALI, Jun 16: A mass social service was organized at the community health centre here by the B-Sector Development Committee on Saturday.
The social service was organized to mark anti-malaria month, which is observed by the department of Health and Family Welfare in the month of June every year.
On behalf of the committee, its chairman Bengia Pillia donated a refrigerator, dustbins, grass cutter and tree guard to the CHC.
The committee also took stock of the condition of the hospital. After interacting with medical officer in-charge of the CHC, the committee agreed to support and pursue the grievances of infrastructural gaps.
Meanwhile, officials of the CHC thanked the committee for the noble gesture.
Social service conducted
