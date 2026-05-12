ITANAGAR, 11 May: The All Arunachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Parishad [AAPPRP] has submitted a representation to the rural development secretary, seeking revision of the state’s own resources (SOR) from the existing 50:50 to 75:25 on population and geographical basis.

The AAPPRP stated in the representation that the existing resources allocation formula should be revised, giving 75 percent weightage to population and 25 percent to geographical area to address the concerns of densely populated blocks.

It said such a model would ensure a fairer and more rational distribution of funds while addressing the legitimate concerns of densely populated blocks.

Further, it would also strengthen equitable development, improve service delivery, and enable panchayati raj institutions to undertake developmental activities in a more effective manner, the AAPPRP stated.

It said the present system of allocation, which follows an equal weightage model, does not adequately address the existing disparities among various blocks, particularly blocks with higher population density.

“The existing pattern has therefore raised genuine concerns regarding equity, efficiency, and balanced development. Regions with larger populations but comparatively smaller geographical areas often receive insufficient resources to cater to their developmental requirements. This has created grievances among stakeholders and has also affected the optimum utilisation of funds at the grassroots level,” the representation said.

The parishad urged the RD secretary to consider the proposal and take necessary steps for ensuring a just, balanced, and transparent allocation of SOR funds for the welfare and benefit of all blocks of Arunachal Pradesh.

In a separate representation, the AAPPRP drew the attention of the RD secretary to the delay in extension or finalisation of the MGNREGA tender for the financial year 2025-26.

“The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) is one of the most important welfare schemes for rural households, aimed at providing wage employment, strengthening rural livelihoods, and creating durable community assets. The successful and timely implementation of the scheme largely depends upon uninterrupted operational support through the tendering process.

“However, the delay in extension/finalisation of the tender has created uncertainty and disruption in the smooth functioning of ongoing as well as proposed developmental works across rural areas of the state,” the representation read.

Stating that such delay would adversely affect project execution, timely release of wages, supply of essential materials, and overall implementation of the scheme, ultimately affecting the poor and needy beneficiaries who depend upon the MGNREGA for their livelihood, the parishad urged the secretary to expedite the tender process or grant necessary extension at the earliest, so that MGNREGA works may continue without interruption and the beneficiaries receive timely wages and employment opportunities.