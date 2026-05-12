ITANAGAR, 11 May: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday hailed India’s growing technological strength, scientific excellence and self-reliance on the occasion of National Technology Day, saying the country continues to emerge as a global leader in science, defence and innovation.

In a social media post, Khandu said the day commemorates the successful Pokhran-II nuclear tests, which he described as a defining moment that showcased India’s technological strength and resolve before the world.

“On the occasion of National Technology Day, we celebrate India’s remarkable journey of scientific excellence, innovation, and self-reliance,” the chief minister said in a post on X.

Highlighting the country’s progress in various sectors, Khandu said, “Today, with rapid advancements in indigenous defence systems, next-generation technologies, and space innovation, India continues to emerge as a global leader in science and technology.”

Paying tribute to the scientific community, he added, “A heartfelt salute to our scientists, engineers, and innovators whose dedication continues to build a stronger, self-reliant, and future-ready India. Jai Hind!”

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also extended greetings on the occasion and stressed the role of technology in improving people’s lives and strengthening governance.

“Technology is not just about machines and innovation, it is about empowering people, connecting communities and creating opportunities for every citizen,” Mein said in his social media message.

He said National Technology Day is an occasion to honour “visionaries, scientists, innovators, entrepreneurs and young minds whose ideas continue to drive India towards progress and self-reliance.”

Referring to Arunachal, the deputy chief minister said technology is increasingly transforming governance, education, healthcare, connectivity and livelihoods across the state, including remote regions.

“In Arunachal Pradesh, we are witnessing how technology is transforming governance, education, healthcare, connectivity, and livelihoods, reaching even the farthest corners of our state,” he said.

“Our commitment remains firm: to build an inclusive, digitally empowered and future-ready Arunachal,” Mein added, while calling upon people to continue innovating and working together towards a technologically advanced India.

The National Technology Day is observed every year on 11 May to commemorate the successful Pokhran-II nuclear tests conducted in Rajasthan in 1998 under Operation Shakti.

The day was officially declared by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1999 to honour India’s achievements in science and technology and recognise the contributions of scientists, engineers and innovators to national development. (PTI)