[Mingkeng Osik]

PASIGHAT, 11 May: The Government College of Nursing here in East Siang district on Monday celebrated the International Nurses Day, highlighting the dedication, compassion, and invaluable service of nurses.

Pasighat Smart City Development Corporation CEO Manjuli Komut Jamoh described nursing as a demanding profession and advised the students of the college to be empathetic and understand the pain and suffering of patients to provide better care.

Dr Basumati Apum described the institution as a great centre of learning that produced the first batch of nurses in Pasighat. She stated that nursing is both a science and an art, urging students to carry compassion, care, and love in their profession while also keeping pace with medical advancements. She further encouraged the students to take care of their physical, mental, and psychological wellbeing.

“One must love oneself first in order to care for others effectively,” Dr Apum said.

The college’s Principal Natal Jamoh spoke on the significance of the nursing profession, saying that nursing is not merely a profession but a commitment to humanity. Jamoh said the day serves as a reminder for nurses to continue their dedication and compassion towards society.

The programme also featured an oration by fourth semester student Gepi Lollen. Lollen opined that “one need not strive to be perfect, as a good nurse is priceless.” She dedicated her speech to selfless nurses around the world and highlighted the importance of dedication, empathy, and service in the profession.

A sacred candle lighting and oath-taking ceremony was organised for the second semester students who are set to begin their journey into the noble duties of nursing. The pledge was administered by Vice Principal Aruna Chaudhuri.