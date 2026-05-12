ITANAGAR, 11 May: The body of a 17-year-old boy from Maharashtra, who drowned earlier this month, was recovered from the banks of the Yomgo River in Siang district, police said on Monday.

The teenager, identified as Prateshmesh Baswakar, son of ITBP jawan Rahul Baswakar and a resident of the ITBP camp in Guminagar, Aalo, went missing on 3 May during a picnic near Bene village.

He was feared drowned in the Yomgo River in West Siang district on 3 May. His body was found on the Yomgo riverbank near Dama village in neighbouring Siang district on Monday, the police said.

Investigating officer Sub-Inspector Lakhi Mena said that the body found on Monday was that of Baswakar.

He said the body was spotted by residents of Damda village, who reported it to police.

The body was retrieved by Army and personnel of the 20th Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), police said.

Police said an unnatural death case has been registered at the Aalo police station, and further investigation into the case is on.

The incident occurred when a group of 10 minors went for a picnic.

Five members of the group approached the riverbank to record a video while holding hands.

“Suddenly, after jumping into the river, one boy was swept away by the strong current,” police said.

A massive search operation was launched involving ITBP personnel and residents. The search was hampered by continuous downpour that left the Yomgo and other rivers in spate. (PTI)