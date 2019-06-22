NCPCR bench takes up child rights issues in Namsai

NAMSAI, Jun 21: The two-member bench of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) conducted its sitting here on Friday to address the grievances and issues pertaining to the rights of children as provided under Section 13 of the CPCR Act.

The bench, comprising Yashwant Jain and Rozy Taba and supported by a team of technical experts, heard cases from parents, NGOs, officials and others related to violation of child rights under different categories, such as education, child labour, juvenile justice, and health.

Ninety-eight cases, including representations, suggestions and suo motu cases, were taken up by the bench during its sitting.

It also provided a platform for spreading awareness and sensitizing officials to child rights issues, especially the POCSO Act, juvenile

justice, child labour and right to education.

This was the first such initiative of the commission for the Northeast states and aspirational districts identified by the NITI Aayog.

Representatives of the administrations of Namsai, Lohit, Anjaw, Tirap, Changlang, Dibang Valley, Lower Dibang Valley, East Siang, Upper Siang, Longding and Siang districts attended the sitting to assist the bench and take directions from it for appropriate action in redressing grievances.

Set up in 2007 under the CPCR Act, 2005, the NCPCR is the statutory body for ensuring protection of child rights in the country.