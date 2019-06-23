Governor advises students to pursue goals with diligence

ITANAGAR, Jun 22: Governor BD Mishra exhorted students to “have a vision and work with diligence, discipline and commitment to achieve it.”

He said this while interacting with the meritorious students from 13 eastern districts of the state at the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday.

Mishra also advised the students to study for knowledge and competence, not just for earning certificates.

“It is the right time and age for you to inculcate integrity, respect for teachers and elders, and passion for hard work, and you must start from this moment itself,” the governor told the students.

Later, Mishra felicitated Vanda Moran, a Class 9 student from Namsai district who topped in the Class 8 state board exam, and the youngest member of the group, Mame Mele, a Class 5 student from Dibang Valley district.

The governor’s wife Neelam Misra and Joint Education Secretary Repo Ronya were also present. (Raj Bhavan)