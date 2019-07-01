‘No Japanese encephalitis case reported in Arunachal’

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jun 30: No Japanese encephalitis (JE) case has so far been reported from anywhere in Arunachal Pradesh, said State Epidemiologist Dr L Jampa.

He, however, said this can be ascertained only after Monday, when he receives reports from the districts.

Stating that there is no need to panic over the reported outbreak of JE in a few districts in neighbouring Assam, Dr Jampa appealed to the people to take all precautionary measures to control and prevent JE.

In view of the recent cases of JE in Assam, union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday dispatched a central team to review the situation in the state.

Noting that community participation and empowerment are the most crucial in JE prevention, Vardhan urged all the stakeholders to start rigorous awareness campaigns regarding the preventive steps to be taken by the communities.

Japanese encephalitis is vector-borne encephalitis transmitted by the Culex group of mosquitoes. These mosquitoes breed mainly in rice fields and large water bodies rich in aquatic vegetation.

Migratory birds along with pigs in the community play an important role in the transmission of JE from one area to another. (With PTI input)