Absence of drainage causing inundation

ITANAGAR, Jul 2: Several business establishments and residences across the road from the civil secretariat here are facing problems owing to flooding caused by rainwater in the absence of a proper drainage system in the area.

On Tuesday, the RCC building in E Sector housing several shops, the Bank of Maharashtra and rented houses was inundated by rainwater, causing great inconvenience to the residents and the shopkeepers.

Shopkeeper Gichik Tachu and resident T Konia said, “This is the order of the day in this rainy season, which was not seen ever before.”

They said the drain along the side of the civil secretariat is filled up with soil and mud while there is no drain on the opposite side of the under-construction road.

“We are facing a horrible situation due to the continuous rain,” they said, adding that although the administration and officials of TK Engineering have been informed about the situation, no action has been initiated so far.

A staffer of the Bank of Maharashtra said, “This is the third time that the bank branch is suffering in the rainy season. All the electronic gadgets, including computer appliances and bank documents, along with the ATM outside the bank branch have been damaged by rainwater.”