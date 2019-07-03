UNICEF, NEC to strengthen NE’s public health sector

SHILLONG, Jul 2: A regional consultation programme on ‘Emergency preparedness for public health sector’ for the states of Sikkim, Meghalaya and Assam will be organized by the UNICEF’s Assam state office in August.

The programme will be held in collaboration with the states’ departments concerned, such as health & family welfare, PHE, etc, and feature a ‘follow-up consultation and planning, with special focus on the aspirational districts of the states.’

This was decided in a recent meeting of the North Eastern Council (NEC) here in Meghalaya. It was chaired by NEC Secretary Ram Muivah, and was attended by a team from the UNICEF, which included health specialist Dr Ashish Dadwal, risk & resilience programme officer Anand P Kar, and DDR&CCA consultant Nishant Borgohain.

The decision was taken as part of the UNICEF India’s initiative to partner with the NEC to strengthen emergency preparedness in the public health sector in the NE states.