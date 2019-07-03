MLA calls for holistic development of Chayang Tajo

SEPPA, Jul 2: Chayang Tajo MLA Hayeng Mangfi called for holistic development of his constituency during a coordination meeting he convened here in East Kameng district with heads of offices and other government officials on Sunday.

Mangfi urged all stakeholders to extend their cooperation to “achieve the prescribed goals in true spirit and sense.”

The MLA instructed the office heads to submit the vision documents of their departments, and urged the officials to “work on a mission mode” to bring benefits to the doorsteps of the people.

Enquiring about the status of the roads being constructed under the PMGSY, Mangfi called for early completion of the works “without compromising on quality.”

He suggested constituting a committee under the chairmanship of the Chayang Tajo ADC, and directed the departments to submit reports on the status of all construction works to the committee “latest by August, for proper monitoring and supervision of the works.”

Regarding drinking water and power supply, the MLA asked the departments concerned to prepare a proposal for “complete networking of water supply pipelines across Chayang Tajo township,” and to prepare a plan for establishing a dedicated power line upto the Pakke substation.

Assuring that he would provide five transformers out of pocket, Mangfi directed the department concerned to install a high-mast light in Chayang Tajo as early as possible, and said he would provide a vehicle with the requisite tools for repairing faults in electricity supply in the constituency.

He also enquired about the status of the solar power plant installed in Pipu.

The MLA said he would accord topmost priority to improving the education and health sectors. Assuring to look into the issues pertaining to the two departments, he urged the departments to prepare plans for redressing the issues in phases.

He also assured to provide funds for procurement of medicines and a vehicle for the health department.

The MLA meanwhile asked the BDOs to submit the lists of all beneficiaries “for proper monitoring, checking of pilferage of funds, and rectification of errors made in enrollment.”

ADC Rajib Chiduni, former ZPMs Meyuk Cheda, Demo Gyadi and Choya Bengde, and a host of government officials and former panchayat leaders also spoke. (DIPRO)