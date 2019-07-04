Dist tourism society assesses tourism assets

AALO, Jul 3: The district tourism society, under the aegis of the Arunachal tourism society, in a meeting held here on Wednesday decided to inspect all tourism assets created at Liromoba, Yomcha, Lebok, Kamba, Jini, Lite Boje under West Siang district.

It also decided on exploring other places where the amenities can be created.

Chairing the meeting, West Siang Deputy Commissioner Swetika Sachan said that all such assets should be leased out to individuals and groups who can manage and maintain them in the larger interests of the tourist, and also generate revenue for the government.

She also stressed on handing out these assets to women self help groups on trial basis and insisted on training for handling government assets.

The DC also suggested holding a writing competition on different places of tourist interest with cash prizes as incentive to explore the potential sites for their exposure and future development.

The house decided that officials of the district tourism society will visit all non-functional assets and work out modalities to utilize these assets.

Earlier, District Tourism Officer Rita Yorung outlined all the leased out, functional and non-functional assets under the Tourism department in the district.

Members of the district tourism society also spoke on adventure tourism activities at Kabu, Paya and Logum Jini. (DIPRO)