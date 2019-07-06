National Academic Depository review meeting held in RGU

ITANAGAR, Jul 5: A state level one day review meeting of National Academic Depository (NAD), a 24X7 online storehouse, was held at Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills, today wherein representatives of different universities of the State attended.

The Vice-Chancellor in-charge of Rajiv Gandhi University Prof. D.N. Das said that to cope with the changing society and high security breaches, digitization in totality is the need of the hour.

Dr. Nikhil Kumar, Education Officer of UGC and Nodal Officer of NAD (NER), Guwahati stated that the NAD is established by the Government of India as an endeavor to bring administrative and academic reforms.

It is a 24X7 online storehouse of all academic certificates, diplomas, degrees and mark sheets, which are digitized and lodged by academic institutions. It not only ensures easy access to and retrieval of an academic award, but also validates and guarantees its authenticity and safe storage.

The experts pointed out that students were no longer required to carry their original certificates and mark sheets everywhere for job interviews and recruitments. Hence, they urged the educational institutions to come forward and take advantage of NAD.

In brainstorming technical sessions Sreerup Halder, Assistant Manager of NSDL, Kolkata and Abhinav Sharma, Data Analyst of UGC shared their expertise. Experts from the University Grants Commission (UGC), New Delhi and the

National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), Kolkata explained the process of getting themselves registered with NAD and outlined its advantages.

Earlier during the inaugural session RGU’s Registrar in-charge Prof. Otem Padung, NAD-RGU Administrator and Controller of Examination in-charge of RGU Dr. David Pertin and Nodal Officer of NAD-RGU Tikendra Nath also addressed the participants.

In the backdrop of the review meeting three universities namely; Himalayan University (HU), Itanagar, North Eastern Frontier Technological University (NEFTU), Aalo, and Indira Gandhi Technological & Medical Sciences University (IGTMSU), Ziro signed the Service Level Agreement (SLA) with NDML which is a subsidiary of NSDL.

The review meeting organized under the directives of UGC and MHRD, saw participation of eight universities of the state including host RGU, Doimukh, National Institute of Technology (NIT), Yupia, Himalayan University, Itanagar, Arunodaya University, Naharlagun, North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology, (NERIST), Nirjuli, North Eastern Frontier Technological University (NEFTU), Aalo, Apex Professional University (APU), Pasighat and Indira Gandhi Technological & Medical Sciences University (IGTMSU), Ziro.