APSCW seeks action

NIRJULI, Jul 6: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) visited the Nirjuli police station and interacted with the officer-in-charge regarding the death of a woman near the Dikrong Bridge here.

The body of the woman in her early 40s was found on the bank of the Dikrong River near the Dikrong Bridge, located between Doimukh and Nirjuli, here on Friday afternoon.

The commission requested for proper investigation and demanded that the culprit(s) be nabbed at the earliest. They further sought status report after proper investigation.

The commission has also requested concerned authorities to look into the matter on a serious note as crime against women and girls are on an increasing trend.

Further, the commission visited the District Jail, Jully, Itanagar on Friday.

APSCW Chairperson Radhilu Chai Techi, Vice-Chairperson Heyomai Tawsik, members Techi Hunmai, Hoksum ori and Likha Joya, along with APSCW Member Secretary Yame Higio inspected the jail and interacted with female prisoners.

The team was informed that the jail is providing good facilities, including legal aid facilities to the female prisoners.

The commission also interacted with the DSP Jail and jail wardens.