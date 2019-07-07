Classes begin under student police cadet prog

PASIGHAT, Jul 6: In all, 40 students of the Gandhi Government Model Residential Secondary School, Pasighat attended classes under the student police cadet (SPC) programme, which has been launched in East Siang district on Saturday.

On the inaugural day of the Ministry of Home Affairs sponsored SPC programme, East Siang Superintendent of Police Prashant Gautam stated that the programme aims to build bridge between police and larger community through school students by inculcating values and ethics in them through classes in school.

“It takes special care to ensure that it does not have any prescribed text book and also any exam. Topics covered under it include road safety, fight against social evils, community policing, safety of women and children and disaster management etc. The programme is aimed at inspiring and encouraging students to contribute towards nation building and being responsible citizens,” the SP added.(DIPRO)