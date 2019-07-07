Arunachali writer’s novel selected for Award

ITANAGAR, Jul 6: Dr Joram Yalam Nabam’s book titled ‘Junglee Phool’ has been selected for the 12th Ayodhya Prasad Khatri Smriti Award -2019.

A three-member selection committee comprising of Dr Veer Bharat Talwar, Prof Ravinder kumar Verma and Viren Nanda has unanimously selected her book, which is also the first novel by the author.

The novel revolves round the immortality, positive aspects of Abo Tani, deviating from the common folklore. There is a micro analysis as to how Abo Tani is legendary father figure.

The award is instituted in the name of Ayodhya Prasad Khatri, a prominent writer in Hindi literature. Those who have been conferred earlier with the award include Krishna Baldev Ved, Shekar Joshi, Dr Tulsiram, Dr Rose Kerketta, Anil Yadav, Sudhir Vidyarthi, Dr vinay Kumar, Walter Bhengra and Nida Nawaz.

The award will be conferred in the month of November, 2019 at Muzaffarpur, Bihar.