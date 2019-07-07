Tadar assures a medal for Arunachal

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jul 6: Tadang Tadar assured a medal for Arunachal after he entered the semifinals of the Sub-Junior National Boxing Championship being held at Rohtak in Haryana.

The promising boxer from the state put up a robust display to outclass Services Sports Control Board’s Thokchon Robert 4-1 and assure a bronze medal for the state on Saturday.

Tadang is the first from Arunachal to beat an athlete from the SSCB, one of the leading medal winners in the National Games.

His opponent in the semifinal on Sunday will be Nikhil from Punjab.

Three boxers from the state made exit in the quarterfinal round on Saturday.

While Tyson Natung lost 2-3 to Chhattisgarh’s Wasim Khan, Guruk Pordung and Yangwok Hodong lost to Haryana’s Preet Malik and Milan Deswal respectively by unanimous 5-0 decision.