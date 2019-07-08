ITBP jawan commits suicide

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, Jul 7: An Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) jawan has allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle while on duty on 30 June.

The jawan has been identified as Sushil Kumar (28).

The body of the jawan has been sent to his native place after performing all legal formalities, including post-mortem, said Daporijo police station OC G. Basar.

Meanwhile, the police after registering an unnatural death case have started investigation to ascertain the reason behind his suicide.

As per the report close to the investigation, the jawan might have committed suicide after his parents refused to let him marry the girl, also an employee of ITBP.