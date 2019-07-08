ITANAGAR, Jul 7: Arunachal’s Tadang Tadar had to settle for bronze after losing his semifinal bout to Nikhil of Punjab in the Sub-Junior National Boxing Championship at Rohtak in Haryana Sunday.
The boxer from Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy, Chimpu had put up a robust display in the
quarterfinal on Saturday and stunned Services Sports Control Board’s Thokchon Robert 4-1.
Nine boxers from Arunachal participated in the championship.
Tadar settles for bronze
ITANAGAR, Jul 7: Arunachal’s Tadang Tadar had to settle for bronze after losing his semifinal bout to Nikhil of Punjab in the Sub-Junior National Boxing Championship at Rohtak in Haryana Sunday.