Tadar settles for bronze

ITANAGAR, Jul 7: Arunachal’s Tadang Tadar had to settle for bronze after losing his semifinal bout to Nikhil of Punjab in the Sub-Junior National Boxing Championship at Rohtak in Haryana Sunday.

The boxer from Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy, Chimpu had put up a robust display in the

quarterfinal on Saturday and stunned Services Sports Control Board’s Thokchon Robert 4-1.

Nine boxers from Arunachal participated in the championship.