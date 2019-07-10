One dies, two injured, two missing in accident

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jul 9: In an unfortunate incident, a youth identified as Prashant Neog (18), reportedly died while two others, identified as Ghonokonto Neog and Chetry, are missing after the Nissan Micra car they were travelling in skidded off the highway and plunged into a deep gorge at Yarte Poube village in Rillo circle of Pakke-Kessang district on Monday.

The incident reportedly occurred at around 7.15 pm when five occupants of the car – Mallo Modon (39), Techi Daniel (18), Prasant Neog, Ghonokonto Neog, and Chetry – were returning from Seppa to Sagalee.

Pakke-Kessang SP Jimi Chiram informed The Arunachal Times that the body of 18-year-old Prashant was recovered from the gorge by a police team assisted by youths from Passa valley through an overnight effort. He informed that Ghonokonto and Chetry are still missing, while the other two persons, Modon and Daniel, survived the accident but sustained grievous injuries.

The body of Prashant, who was a resident of Sagalee, was brought to Sagalee, and handed over to the family after medical formalities were observed. Prashant and his father, Ghonokonto, were returning from Seppa to Sagalee after collecting Prashant’s Class 12 pass certificate.

With regard to Ghonokonto and Chetry, the SP said there is a high possibility that their bodies were washed away by the turbulent Passa river as the car was found on the riverbed, hundreds of metres below the highway.

A search team headed by Inspector Mongol Koyu, along with youths from Passa valley, has left for the spot. The police said that, as per the preliminary inquiry, the accident apparently occurred due to brake failure.