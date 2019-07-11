Assembly standing committees constituted

ITANAGAR, Jul 10: The Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly has constituted 12 assembly standing committees along with the chairman and members for a period of 30 months with effect from 2 July, 2019 till the committees are reconstituted.

The committees are: a five-member Budget committee and a five-member Rules Committee, both headed by Speaker PD Sona, five-member Privilege Committee headed by Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte, four-member Public Account Committee headed by MLA Ninong Ering, four-member Estimate Committee headed by MLA Laisam Simai, four-member Committee on Public Undertaking headed by MLA Mutchu Mithi, four-member Government Assurances Committee headed by MLA Lombo Tayeng, four-member Committee on Public Grievances headed by MLA Phosum Khimhun, five-member Committee on Subordinate Legislation headed by MLA Kento Jini, four-member Committee on Registration of Members headed by MLA Wanglin Lowangdong, besides Select Committee on Bills and other committees, according to a secretary legislative assembly release.