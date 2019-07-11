Awareness on good & bad touch conducted

NAHARLAGUN, Jul 10: The Arunachal Women Helpline-181 and One Stop Centre (TRIHMS), run by the Oju Welfare Association (OWA) conducted awareness on ‘Good touch, bad touch’ and ‘stranger dangers’ here on Wednesday at the JB Memorial School.

The OWA informed that the motive for conducting the programme was to sensitize young students on bad approach or behaviour towards children, which often happen without their knowledge.

The event also aimed at generating awareness about child labour and social atrocities.

WHL-181 floor supervisor Radhe Yari elaborated on the topic of the day, while the team also briefed them about the service being provided under Women Helpline-181 and One Stop Centre run by the OWA.