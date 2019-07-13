ASI suspended over graft case

ITANAGAR, Jul 12: The capital police have suspended an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) for allegedly demanding and accepting Rs 40,000 from an accused in an accident case.

The ASI, B Doke, was reportedly the investigation officer (IO) of the accident case.

Capital SP Tumme Amo informed that a complaint had been received from the accused in the accident case that the ASI had demanded money for granting him bail.

“She made him believe that it was a non-bailable offence, whereas it was a bailable offence,” said Amo.

“The person was taking his wife to a hospital on 24 April, but on the way there were some defects in the brake of his car. So he drove his vehicle to a garage near the Arunodaya higher secondary school in H Sector here for repairing the brake.

“While entering to the garage, the vehicle hit two mechanics of the garage, since there was some problem with the brake. Subsequently, the owner of the garage lodged a complaint at the Itanagar police station, and later the ASI was made the IO of the case,” informed the SP.

Amo said the police department would not tolerate any form of corruption and strictly adhere to the government’s policy of zero tolerance towards corruption.

“We should be free of such practices and also tell others not to indulge in such practices,” he said, adding that “cleanliness and honesty must begin from home, before correcting others.”