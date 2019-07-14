Sewing machines distributed

NAMSAI, Jul 13: Completion certificates along with free sewing machines were distributed among selected beneficiaries by Namsai DC Tapasya Raghav here on Thursday during the valedictory function of a two-month tailoring training under the flagship programme on non-BADP scheme.

Twenty residents of Lekang circle took part in the training, titled ‘Capacity building and skills up-gradation development training on tailoring’.

The DC urged the beneficiaries to “enhance their expertise and innovate their traditional local dress as per customers’ choices and market demand, in order to earn a better livelihood.”

Textile & Handicrafts Assistant Director Jhumsor Rime highlighted the innovative packages under the flagship programme entrusted to the textiles & handicrafts department here, and advised the beneficiaries to avail the benefits of the scheme.

District Planning Officer Keshav Sharma suggested to the beneficiaries to “form group cooperatives and get orders from various schools for stitching school uniforms.”

Various officials, GBs and others also attended the function.

Smart ration cards

Meanwhile, smart ration cards under the e-public distribution system are being issued to the beneficiaries of priority households and the Antyodaya Anna Yojana in Namsai district from the current month.

Under the scheme, the beneficiaries are being issued smart ration cards, while a point-of-sale device has been installed on the fair price shop counter.

“The new system will facilitate the use of digital technology in delivering PDS commodities to the beneficiaries, and will help monitor and control the supply chain management system and ensure that each beneficiary is benefitted,” according to a release from the Namsai DC.