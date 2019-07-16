One dies in stabbing incident, EKSWCO appeals for peace

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jul 15: One youth, identified as Sunday Singhi, was stabbed to death and two others were grievously injured when a man went on a stabbing spree at Boso Colony in East Kameng HQ Seppa on Sunday evening, the police in Seppa informed.

The deceased, a native of Attangrang Singhi village, was a student of Class 11 at the government higher secondary school located in Seppa’s Bebo Colony.

The accused, identified as Tapung Waii (60), allegedly stabbed Singhi without

any provocation while Singhi was asleep in his room in Boso Colony, then went on a stabbing spree, inflicting grievous injuries to two other boys, identified as Rai Londa (19) and Koru Kino (18), of Mebua village.

The injured boys were rushed to the district hospital, and later referred to Itanagar for further treatment.

Reportedly, the accused is mentally retarded and a close relative of the deceased. They were staying in the same house, although they were separate families. The accused is currently absconding.

The police have constituted a team to trace the accused.

“We have constituted a team to nab the accused. He will be arrested soon,” the East Kameng SP said.

EKSWCO appeals for peace

Meanwhile, the East Kameng Social Welfare & Cultural Organisation (EKSWCO) has appealed to the people to maintain calm “and make others understand that the killing of an innocent life is an act of madness.”

“Under no circumstances should the situation be allowed to be communalized, as violence for violence is not a favoured solution in a civilized society,” the EKSWCO said in a statement.

The organisation has urged the police to form special search teams “for early arrest of the lunatic culprit, who is on the run.”

“He is extremely dangerous and could harm many more. His arrest is the top priority for all of us. While appreciating the Waii Welfare Society for its voluntary efforts to trace out the culprit, we also appeal to it to continue the search operation,” the EKSWCO said.